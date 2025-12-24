Hockey India League Vital, Odisha To Sponsor Till 2036: Dilip Tirkey

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey inaugurated a photo exhibition titled 'Dilip Tirkey and the Spirit of Hockey in Odisha' at Odisha State Museum on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said that the Hockey India League is vital and that the Odisha government will continue to sponsor it until 2036. "The first round of Hockey India League is being held in Chennai and Ranchi, and the final round in Bhubaneswar. The league is vital. I hope that it will be very good. Odisha government is continuing the sponsorship till 2036," Dilp Tirkey said.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Cricket Association President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty said, "Photographer Samin Qureshi has done this exhibition. This will be an inspiration to other hockey players. As a sports administrator, I appreciate it."

Hockey India League 2025-26: Schedule and Teams

The Hockey India League 2026 will be held from January 3 to January 26 2026, across Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

The men's HIL will kick off on January 3, 2026, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, with an exciting opener between the home side, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and Hyderabad Toofans, setting the tone for nearly a month of world-class hockey action.

The men's league will feature eight teams - Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council.

Meanwhile, the women's HIL will begin on December 28, 2025, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The opening clash will see Ranchi Royals take on SG Pipers, followed by a week of competitive fixtures among the four participating teams - Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Men's League Format and Stages

The Men's HIL 2025-26 will be played across three vibrant, hockey-loving cities, celebrating the sport's spirit nationwide. The opening leg will be hosted in Chennai from 3 to 9 January at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, where teams will kick off their campaigns. The action will then move to Ranchi for the second leg, scheduled from 11 to 16 January at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, before heading to Bhubaneswar for the third and final leg from 17 to 26 January at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

Each team will face the others once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The knockout stage -- comprising Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on 23 January, followed by Qualifier 2 on 25 January -- will all take place in Bhubaneswar. The season will culminate in a grand finale on 26 January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the evening, followed by the much-anticipated Final to crown the new HIL champions.

Women's League Format

The Women's HIL will follow a double round-robin format, with each of the four teams facing every other side twice. Following the league stage, the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the Final on 10th January 2026, which will decide the champions of the Women's Hockey India League 2026. (ANI)

