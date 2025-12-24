'I'm Celebrity': Gujarat Businessman Bursts Firecrackers On Road, Defends Self After Video Goes Viral

A businessman in Gujarat has triggered public anger after a viral video showed him blocking a busy road, bursting firecrackers, and threatening motorists to celebrate his son's birthday. The incident, involving Deepak Ijardar, quickly went viral on social media and has reopened debate around public safety, misuse of power, and accountability in public spaces.

The video shows vehicles stuck on the road while firecrackers are burst right in the middle of traffic. Loud horns can be heard continuously, but the man appears unaffected and continues celebrating.

Firecrackers burst in the middle of the road

In the viral clip, Deepak Ijardar is seen standing on the road holding firecrackers in both hands. As cars and other vehicles pile up behind him, drivers are heard honking in frustration.

At one point, when a car driver keeps honking and asks him to clear the way, Deepak turns back angrily. He gestures threateningly, briefly pointing the burning firecrackers towards the driver, seemingly warning him to stay quiet.

Despite the obvious risk, he continues bursting firecrackers without stopping.

Security staff asked motorists to wait five minutes

Around Deepak, at least nine to ten men can be seen. They appear to be his employees, bodyguards, or private security staff. Some of these men help him light the crackers as he stands on the road and some can be seen using hand gestures to ask motorists to wait for 'five minutes' until the celebration is over.

Several cars, bikes, and other vehicles remain halted during this time. The road blockage causes visible inconvenience to the public, with no sign of police control or traffic management in the video.

'I am a celebrity': businessman dismisses criticism

After the video spread widely online, Deepak Ijardar was confronted by the media. Instead of apologising, he defended his actions. Speaking to a TV channel, he questioned (in Gujarati) what serious crime he had committed by stopping traffic for five minutes. Calling himself 'a celebrity' he also claimed that celebrities are being treated unfairly and insisted that he had done nothing wrong.

His statement further angered many people online.

Social media users react with anger

Users on X strongly criticised his behaviour. Many said being rich or influential does not give anyone the right to endanger others or block public roads.

One user wrote on X:“He is rich & so he thinks he is a celebrity, can inconvenience the public as per his whims & fancies & he did nothing wrong. Welcome to Sanskari Nagri in New India. No law applies to people like him.”

He is rich & so he thinks he is a celebrity, can inconvenience the public as per his whims & fancies & he did nothing wrong to Sanskari Nagri in New India. No law applies to people like him.

The comment reflects the wider public mood, with many demanding strict action and equal application of the law.