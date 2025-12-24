Tata Delivers First Batch Of Whap 8X8 Armoured Vehicles To Morocco

Tata Advanced Systems Limited on Wednesday announced the handover of the first lot of WhAP 8x8 armoured vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, marking a key milestone in defence cooperation between India and Morocco.

Sharing the update in a post on X, Tata Advanced Systems said, "A proud milestone! First lot of WhAP 8x8 handed over to the Royal Moroccan Army, Kingdom of Morocco. Strengthening partnerships. Delivering proven capability. Made in Morocco."

India's Indigenous Defence Innovation

The handover reflects sustained efforts to position India's indigenously designed and developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 on the global defence stage. The platform has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and has increasingly been showcased as a symbol of "Indian defence innovation".

Global Showcase and Trials

Earlier, in a post on X dated September 25, DRDO said the WhAP was "Ready to take Indian defence innovation to global stage," sharing visuals of the platform undergoing desert and Ladakh trials, along with demonstrations of its amphibious capabilities. The visuals also highlighted the WhAP's remote-controlled weapon system (RCWS).

'Make with Friends' in Morocco

The momentum behind the programme was further reinforced on September 23, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart, Minister Abdelatif Loudyi, inaugurated TASL's state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid. Spread over 20,000 square metres, the facility has been set up to produce WhAP 8x8 vehicles for the Royal Moroccan Army, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next month.

Defence officials had earlier told ANI that TASL will manufacture 150 Wheeled Armoured Platform combat vehicles for the Moroccan defence forces under the contract, with deliveries to be completed within three years. The deal is being described as the largest contract for Indian-made armoured vehicles, both within India and overseas.

A Historic Moment in Strategic Partnership

Describing the inauguration of the Berrechid facility as "a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco," Defence Minister Singh said, "For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under Aatmanirbharta." He added, "Along with 'Make in India,' we are also pursuing 'Make with Friends' and 'Make for the World'; this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach."

Singh also pointed out that the facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, marking the first defence manufacturing plant established by an Indian private company in Africa. He said it would generate significant defence-related employment and help create a local ecosystem of engineers, technicians and suppliers. "Approximately one-third of the components and sub-systems will be sourced and assembled locally from the outset, with the share of local value addition rising to 50 percent in the coming years," he said.

WhAP 8x8: Features and Specifications

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the WhAP 8x8 is a modern, modular combat vehicle designed for advanced mobility, protection and mission adaptability. It features a survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, a central tyre inflation system and a high-power engine for superior off-road performance. The platform can be configured for multiple operational roles, including infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command post, mortar carrier and ambulance. It also has options for manned or unmanned weapon stations and anti-tank guided missile capability.

DRDO described the WhAP as an "Amphibious Wheeled Armoured Vehicle with a common platform for various intended roles like Wheeled APC, 30 mm Infantry Combat Vehicle, 105 mm Light Tank, command post vehicle, ambulance, special purpose platform, 120 mm mortar carrier, CBRN Vehicle." It added that the platform has "excellent Mobility, Protection and Firepower parameters" and can operate effectively in muddy or slushy terrain.

DRDO further said the vehicle is capable of withstanding mine blasts and is available in variants equipped with different RCWS, including 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm systems.

Expanding Operational Footprint

The Army currently uses the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), which, according to DRDO, is powered by a 600 hp engine and features a fully automatic transmission, a 7.62 mm RCWS, composite add-on ballistic armour and blast protection for the crew.

In addition, a paramilitary variant of the WhAP 8x8 with amphibious capabilities has already been inducted into the paramilitary forces, highlighting the platform's versatility and its expanding operational footprint. (ANI)

