Ishan Kishan Smashes 33-Ball Ton, Knocks On BCCI's Doors For NZ Series

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is knocking on BCCI's doors ahead of India's squad announcement for the New Zealand ODI series after blasting a 33-ball century for Jharkhand against Karnataka in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Kishan's blazing ton is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket, just one delivery behind Bihar captain Sakibul Gani's record 32-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh, which also happened earlier on Wednesday.

Kishan's Impressive Run

Just last week, Kishan earned a recall to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, days after leading Jharkhand to its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. Kishan's recent form has been impressive, with 517 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a match-winning century in the final against Haryana.

He finished with 125 runs off just 39 deliveries and struck seven fours and 14 sixes in the game against Karnataka at a strike rate of 320.51.

Jharkhand Innings Summary

Karnataka won the toss and opted to field. Jharkhand had a shaky start as opener Utkarsh Singh was removed for just eight runs. Shubh Sharma also departed early as Shreyas Gopal cleaned him up for 15. Shikhar Mohan played a decent innings of 44 before Abhilash Shetty removed him in the 24th over.

From there, Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra took forward Jharkhand's innings, stitching a partnership of 129 runs for the fourth wicket before Kushagra was removed by Gopal for 63. Singh soon followed him back to the pavilion after making 88 runs in just 68 runs.

Kishan gave Jharkhand the finishing touch to the innings with a 33-ball century, which powered Jharkhand to 412-9 in their 50 overs.

