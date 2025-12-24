Kapil Sangwan Crime Case: Manoj Yadav Charge-Sheeted By Delhi Police

The Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet on Wednesday against Manoj Yadav, also known as Manoj Kaira, in connection with an organised crime case involving the notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan. During the proceedings at the Rouse Avenue Court, the Special Judge directed that the documents be formally recorded at the facility counter and scheduled the matter for further consideration on January 15.

Manoj Yadav, alias Kaira, has been arrested in an MCOCA case linked to Gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is also charge-sheeted in this case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne was informed that the supplementary charge is ready to be filed. The court asked the police to file the charge sheet at the facility counter. The court has listed the matter for consideration on January 15.

Court Proceedings and Other Developments

Meanwhile, the court has sought a reply to Vikas Gehlot's plea for interim bail on the grounds of his father's health. The court has scheduled a hearing on the application for December 26.

The court extended the judicial custody of the accused, including Naresh Balyan, till the next date. Balyan is charge-sheeted as an accused in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), appeared for the Delhi police. Advocate Rohit Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan.

Supplementary Charge Sheets Filed

Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet against gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Amardeep Lochab in the MCOCA case in the Rouse Avenue court. It is alleged that Nandu is running an organised crime syndicate. Nandu is stated to have absconded to the United Kingdom. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025.

Balyan is in custody following his arrest on December 4, 2024. He was charge-sheeted by way of a supplementary charge sheet. The court has already taken cognisance of the primary offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on 24.02.2025. Delhi police have filed supplementary charge sheets under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan.

List of Accused

In this case, the Delhi police have charged the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, Amardeep Lochab, and Kapil Sangwan. Baba is Kapil Sangwa's real brother. Manoj Yadav alias Manoj Kaira has also been arrested and is in judicial custody.

