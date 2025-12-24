Dhurandhar Becomes 2025'S Highest-Grossing Film, BEATS Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide

In just 19 days since its release, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing South star Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which previously held the worldwide box office record.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to dominate at the box office, breaking records day after day. On its 19th day of release, the film is still raking in impressive earnings, showing the audience's continued love for Ranveer's performance and the movie's magic.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm, emerging as 2025's highest-grossing film. The movie has raked in an impressive ₹925.28 crore worldwide, cementing its status as a massive hit with audiences everywhere.

According to sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar earned ₹17.25 crore on its 19th day. The film has now accumulated a total net of ₹589.50 crore at the Indian box office, continuing its strong theatrical run.

In 2025, South actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was the highest-grossing film, earning ₹900 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has now taken the lead, raking in ₹925.28 crore, becoming the top-grossing movie of the year.

Vicky Kaushal's film has become the third highest-grossing movie of 2025, earning ₹797.34 crore worldwide. Before Kantara Chapter 1 took the lead, Chhava held the top spot in terms of box office collections.

Rajinikanth's Coolie made a significant impact at the box office in 2025, earning ₹675 crore worldwide. The film secured its position as the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year, delighting fans across India and beyond.

Ahaan Panday made a striking debut in 2025 with Saiyyara, which performed exceptionally at the box office. The film earned ₹579.23 crore worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year.