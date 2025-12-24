Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CRPF Jawan Injured In Leopard Attack At Camp In South Kashmir

CRPF Jawan Injured In Leopard Attack At Camp In South Kashmir


2025-12-24 03:13:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A CRPF jawan was injured after a leopard attacked him at a camp of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

The leopard strayed into the CRPF camp in Kapran area of Verinag in south Kashmir while personnel were having breakfast in the mess, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal attacked one jawan before fleeing into the nearby forest, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they added.

MENAFN24122025000215011059ID1110520542



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search