Panama Delegation Visits Marwah Studios To Strengthen Cultural Cooperation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, warmly welcomed a distinguished Delegation from Panama under the banner of the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum, marking yet another milestone in strengthening cultural and creative ties between India and Panama.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum, greeted the delegation with great enthusiasm. He stated, "We are honoured to host our friends from Panama. This collaboration opens new avenues in art, cinema, education, and cultural exchange. Marwah Studios remains committed to building meaningful international partnerships that encourage dialogue, creativity, and global understanding."
Representing Panama, Fauzia Bakshi, Cultural Representative from Panama, expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome. She said, "Panama deeply values its cultural relationship with India. Marwah Studios provides an exceptional platform for artistic and academic collaboration. We look forward to expanding joint initiatives in film, media, and cultural development."
The visit included interactive discussions on future partnerships, student exchange possibilities, collaborative film projects, and cultural festivals aimed at strengthening bilateral bonds.
The meeting concluded with mutual appreciation and a shared vision of enhancing Indo-Panama relations through art, culture, and media.
