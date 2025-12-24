403
Katz Says No Full Withdrawal from Gaza or Syrian Territories
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, asserted that Tel Aviv will never completely retreat from the Gaza Strip or the occupied Syrian lands, according to a newspaper.
“We are located deep inside Gaza and we will never leave all of Gaza,” Katz stated during a press briefing held in the Beit El settlement near Ramallah in the central West Bank.
He further promised to set up new military installations in northern Gaza, replacing the settlements that were vacated following Israel’s 2005 pullout.
“When the time comes, in northern Gaza ... we will build Nahal units instead of the (Israeli) communities that were displaced,” he remarked, commending the current Israeli administration as a “settlement” government.
Nahal outposts are part of a military initiative where groups of young Israelis serve together and later establish civilian communities, an Israeli daily explained.
According to a media outlet, Katz’s comments about constructing settlements in northern Gaza present a challenge both to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to Washington. Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to the United States later this month for discussions with President Donald Trump.
Although the Israeli government has not officially clarified Katz’s statements, both settler leaders and critics interpreted them as an endorsement of settlement expansion.
