Hitek Computer School Marks 19 Years Of Shaping Careers In Software QA And Testing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vancouver, Canada, December 2025: Hitek Computer School is celebrating a milestone this year as it completes 19 years of teaching and guiding students toward careers in Software QA and Testing. What began as a small initiative to make tech education more accessible has steadily grown into a trusted institution known for practical learning and student-focused training.
Over these 19 years, the school has seen thousands of learners walk through its doors, many of them complete beginners who were unsure of where to start. By the time they left, they were confident, skilled, and ready to step into real QA roles. This progression has always been at the heart of the school's mission. Rather than relying on theory alone, Hitek Computer School has stayed committed to hands-on learning, clear guidance, and real project exposure.
Their biggest reward is seeing students move from uncertainty to achievement, the school's leadership shared. Every learner who trusted them with their career has contributed to the school's growth just as much as they've contributed to the students' success. They credit their journey to hardworking students, dedicated instructors, and long-term partners.
One of the things that sets Hitek Computer School apart is its ability to stay current with what the tech industry actually needs. The curriculum is reviewed and upgraded frequently, ensuring students are working with the tools, methods, and testing approaches used by companies right now. Its programs, including its well-regarded QA training, focus heavily on practical experience so learners can build the confidence needed for job interviews and real project environments.
As the demand for skilled QA professionals continues to rise, the school plans to expand its offerings further and introduce more flexible learning paths. With nearly two decades behind it, Hitek Computer School is stepping into its 20th year with renewed energy and a strong commitment to helping more students build meaningful careers in software testing.
The team extends sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of this 19-year journey. For details about upcoming batches and programs, visit
About
Hitek Computer School offers hands-on IT and Software Quality Assurance (QA) training programs designed to prepare students for real-world tech careers. Located in Vancouver, Hitek Computer School provides flexible learning, expert instructors, and strong job placement support.
Media Contact:
Oleg Vertlib
Director
Hitek Computer School
Phone: 604-617-0065
Email:[email protected]
Website:
