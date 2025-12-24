Russian Airstrikes Damage About 10 Apartment Buildings In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At least 13 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Windows were shattered, and balconies and loggias were destroyed," he wrote.

Municipal workers are already working at the sites of destruction, and specialists from district administrations are inspecting the area to document all the damage.

As Ukrinform previously reported, three people were injured in Zaporizhzhia due to the overnight shelling.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration