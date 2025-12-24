Russian Airstrikes Damage About 10 Apartment Buildings In Zaporizhzhia
"At least 13 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Windows were shattered, and balconies and loggias were destroyed," he wrote.
Municipal workers are already working at the sites of destruction, and specialists from district administrations are inspecting the area to document all the damage.Read also: Russian strike leaves one killed, five injured in Kherson region over past day
As Ukrinform previously reported, three people were injured in Zaporizhzhia due to the overnight shelling.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment