Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Airstrikes Damage About 10 Apartment Buildings In Zaporizhzhia

Russian Airstrikes Damage About 10 Apartment Buildings In Zaporizhzhia


2025-12-24 02:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At least 13 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Windows were shattered, and balconies and loggias were destroyed," he wrote.

Municipal workers are already working at the sites of destruction, and specialists from district administrations are inspecting the area to document all the damage.

Read also: Russian strike leaves one killed, five injured in Kherson region over past day

As Ukrinform previously reported, three people were injured in Zaporizhzhia due to the overnight shelling.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

MENAFN24122025000193011044ID1110520360



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search