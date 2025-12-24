Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Canada Warrant Issued Against Partner

Canadian authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, the prime suspect in the killing of Indian-origin woman Himanshi Khurana. The crime appears to be an act of intimate partner violence, police said. Khurana, 30, who was known to Ghafoori, was found dead inside a residence near Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West. Police confirmed that a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Ghafoori, making him one of the country's most wanted suspects.

A missing person report was filed on Friday, prompting officers to begin urgent inquiries. By Saturday, police entered the residence and uncovered Khurana's body. Authorities later confirmed that her death has been officially classified as a homicide.

In a news release, police stated that Ghafoori and Khurana had a prior relationship, a detail that has sharpened suspicions around the nature of the crime. Investigators have described the case as a suspected act of intimate partner violence, underscoring growing concerns over domestic-related killings.

As the search intensifies, police have turned to the public for assistance, releasing an image of the suspect in hopes of tracking his whereabouts.“We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we're appealing to the public, if anybody would happen to know where this man is to please call police,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information related to the case has been urged to immediately contact law enforcement as authorities race against time to apprehend the suspect.