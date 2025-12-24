403
F-35 readiness is delayed by maintenance problems—Pentagon Watchdog
(MENAFN) A Pentagon watchdog has reported that US F-35 fighter jets were mission-ready only about half the time in 2024, citing maintenance shortcomings linked to Lockheed Martin.
The Defense Department’s Office of the Inspector General, in a report issued Dec. 19, said the department had not properly overseen contractor performance under the June 2024 air vehicle sustainment contract.
"Although the F 35 JPO (Joint Program Office) monitored Lockheed Martin’s performance, it did not always hold Lockheed Martin accountable for poor performance related to F 35 sustainment. This occurred because the F 35 JPO did not include aircraft readiness performance or other measurable contract requirements and did not enforce material inspection and government property reporting requirements in the air vehicle sustainment contract," the report stated.
According to the report, the Pentagon paid Lockheed Martin $1.7 billion without any economic adjustments, despite the jets failing to meet the minimum requirements set by the military services.
The F-35 program is the Pentagon’s largest acquisition initiative, with lifetime costs for purchasing, operating, and sustaining the aircraft estimated at more than $2 trillion.
The report noted that the F-35 Joint Program Office is responsible for production and sustainment contracting, as well as maintaining a comprehensive plan for aircraft support, highlighting shortcomings in enforcing accountability and contract performance standards.
