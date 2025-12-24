Hrithik Roshan's Dance With Sons Hrehaan And Hridaan Goes Viral At Cousin's Wedding WATCH

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made headlines at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding, attending the celebration with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan, along with his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad. Several videos from the event have gone viral, showing Hrithik dancing with his sons, Saba, his niece Suranika Soni, and cousin Pashmina Roshan. They grooved to Sukhbir's 1999 hit, Ishq Tera Tadpave.

Fans Praise Hrithik and His Sons

Fans are loving the viral dance video of Hrithik and his sons. Hrithik looked dapper in black, Hrehaan wore a traditional white outfit, while Hridaan twinned with his father in black. Social media is buzzing with praise. One fan wrote,“Hrithik Roshan's children have inherited all of Hrithik's qualities.” Another said,“Roshan brother doesn't just dance, he sets the stage on fire! He did wonders at Eshaan's wedding.” A third fan added,“This is so much fun. We want to see the full video.”

The Roshan boys rock the dance floor at Eshaan's wedding. #HrithikRoshan #HrehaanRoshan #HridaanRoshan twitter/xMwcG8c2jD

- HrithikRules (@HrithikRules) December 23, 2025

Hrithik Roshan's Personal Life and Future Plans

Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan in 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple separated. They share two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. While Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. Rumors suggest the couple may tie the knot soon, though they have not publicly confirmed any plans yet.