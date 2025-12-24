Hunter Biden, Son Of Former U.S. President, Calls Afghanistan Withdrawal Execution A 'Clear Failure'

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has criticised the execution of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it a“clear failure” despite supporting the decision to end the war.

In a televised interview on Tuesday, Hunter Biden said the choice to withdraw U.S. forces after 20 years was justified, but said poor planning and coordination led to chaos during the final evacuation from Kabul in August 2021, when 13 U.S. Marines were killed.

The withdrawal followed an agreement negotiated under President Donald Trump with the Taliban in 2020, setting a deadline for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan. The Biden administration later implemented the pullout, which culminated in the rapid collapse of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban's return to power.

Images of disorder at Kabul airport and the deadly suicide bombing during evacuations sparked bipartisan criticism in Washington. Republican lawmakers have repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the outcome, while Democrats have pointed to years of strategic failures across multiple administrations.

Hunter Biden said ultimate responsibility for the withdrawal rested with the president, but added that senior military leaders and other U.S. officials also shared responsibility for how the operation was carried out.

He also addressed U.S. immigration policy, saying the country needs migrants but warning that people who enter illegally should not strain public resources or be prioritised over veterans of America's longest war.

His remarks come as immigration remains a key issue in U.S. politics, with Donald Trump focusing his campaign on tightening border controls and curbing illegal migration.

Political analysts say it is rare for a president's close family member to publicly criticise policies linked to their own administration, especially on national security issues.

The comments are expected to revive debate over accountability for the Afghanistan withdrawal and add to political tensions ahead of a highly contested U.S. election cycle.

