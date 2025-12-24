Elis Announces A Share Capital Decrease By Way Of Treasury Shares Cancellation

Puteaux, December 24, 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, announces a capital reduction through the cancellation of treasury shares.

On December 23, 2025, the Management Board decided to proceed with the share capital decrease of Elis's share capital, as authorized by the shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 (30th resolution) and at the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 (26th resolution), by cancelling 4,705,107 treasury shares representing 1.98% of the share capital.

All treasury shares cancelled were repurchased on the market under the Group's share buyback program authorized by the shareholders (19th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024, and the 24th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025), and announced on March 6, 2025.

Following this share capital decrease, Elis's new share capital amounts to €232,848,588, divided into 232,848,588 shares with a par value of one euro each. Furthermore, following this share capital decrease, Elis still holds 239,759 treasury shares, representing 0.10% of the share capital.

The description of the share buyback program is available on the Company's website: under the heading "Share buy-back programs and liquidity contract".

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

20251224 - Elis announces a share capital decrease by way of treasury shares cancellation