Ali Fazal: Guddu Bhaiya's Character Carries Certain Weight

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is all set to reprise his popular role as Guddu Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of the"Mirzapur" franchise, has described the character as one that carries"a certain weight" and a depth that goes beyond dialogue.

Sharing his excitement, Ali told IANS:“Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya's world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words.”

As he wraps up the Rajasthan schedule of the shoot on Wednesday, the actor said the sandy locales of Jaisalmer add an extra layer to the story.

“Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we're on.”

Ali expressed his excitement for the audience, promising that there is much more in store.

“There's a lot more coming, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

The actor had also shared a glimpse from the shoot schedule in Rajasthan and captioned: "MIRZAPUR THE FILM. Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule. Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha... To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes. Khammaghani!! And I have to introduce you to everyone. The entire gang is playing (sic)."

“Mirzapur”, it follows Akhandanand“Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.