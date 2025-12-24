Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan's Top 5 Biggest Career Openers

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for another major box office moment with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. With strong advance buzz and solid expectations, here's a look at his highest opening-day films so far.

The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', released in 2024, did a business of ₹36.60 crore on its first day. Along with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri was seen in an important role in this film.

Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was released in 2022. This film collected ₹14.11 crore on its opening day.

Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama 'Love Aaj Kal' was released in 2020. The film collected ₹12 crore on its first day. However, the film turned out to be a flop.

In the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', released in 2023, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were in the lead roles. The film did a business of ₹9.25 crore on its first day.

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', released in 2019, collected ₹9.10 crore on its opening day.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen in the lead roles in the film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. The film will be released on December 25. It will be interesting to see how much this film earns in the coming days.