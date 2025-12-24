Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Movie Becomes Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025 Races Towards ₹1000 Crore Club

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its remarkable box office run, crossing the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide. With strong collections in India, overseas, film is now firmly eyeing the Rs 1,000 crore milestone

Dhurandhar has achieved a significant feat by crossing Rs 900 crore at the global box office, making it the first Indian film released in 2025 to reach this level. The film's worldwide gross after 19 days stands at around Rs 905 crore, highlighting its sustained audience pull across markets.

The film has shown impressive stability in India even in its third week. After a minor drop on the third Monday, collections quickly recovered. On Day 19, the film earned Rs 17.25 crore net, pushing its total domestic net collection to Rs 589.50 crore, while the India gross reached Rs 707.25 crore.

Internationally, Dhurandhar has continued to perform well, with particularly strong results in North America and the Middle East. The film has collected approximately USD 22 million overseas so far, significantly contributing to its overall worldwide total.

With its current pace, the film is expected to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is likely to overtake titles such as Secret Superstar, Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan globally. Set in early-2000s Pakistan, the story follows an Indian spy infiltrating the Lyari gangs. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.