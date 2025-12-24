Animal To Fighter: A Look At Anil Kapoor's 7 Highest-Grossing Films Of His Career

Anil Kapoor has delivered numerous blockbuster films over his career. Exploring his highest-grossing movies reveals the factors behind their success, from star power and engaging stories to music, direction, and audience appeal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's film Animal achieved massive box-office success, collecting ₹553.87 crore in India and ₹915 crore worldwide, cementing its status as one of the year's biggest hits.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's action film Fighter performed solidly at the box office, earning ₹212.74 crore in India during its theatrical run.

Anil Kapoor's film Race 3 registered a decent box-office performance, earning ₹169.5 crore in India during its theatrical run.

Anil Kapoor's comedy film Total Dhamaal performed well at the box office, collecting ₹155.67 crore in India and ₹232.18 crore worldwide.

Anil Kapoor's action thriller Race 2 enjoyed box-office success, earning ₹101.45 crore in India during its theatrical run.

Anil Kapoor's comedy Welcome Back performed well at the box office, earning ₹96.55 crore in India and ₹168.7 crore worldwide.

Anil Kapoor's film Jugjugg Jeeyo earned ₹85.41 crore in India, marking a moderate box-office performance.