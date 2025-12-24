Anil Kapoor Birthday: Evergreen Star's Journey, Awards, Upcoming Films

Anil Kapoor Birthday: As Anil Kapoor turns 69, the evergreen star continues to defy age with his energy and screen presence. From iconic roles to global acclaim, the 'OG Lakhan' remains a force in Indian cinema; Read On

As Anil Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday, his youthful energy continues to amaze fans and industry peers alike. Observers often remark that age seems to have little effect on the actor, whose enthusiasm and fitness remain unchanged. With news of becoming a grandfather for the second time, Kapoor is being celebrated not only as a family man but also as the enduring“OG Lakhan” of Hindi cinema who has ruled the screen for decades.

Over a career stretching more than forty years, Anil Kapoor has delivered impactful performances across films and television. Industry watchers note that he has successfully explored multiple genres including action, drama, comedy, and international cinema. His work in globally recognised projects like Slumdog Millionaire, along with popular Hindi films such as Taal, has reinforced his versatility and global appeal.

Reports suggest that Anil Kapoor commands substantial remuneration for his acting, television appearances, and production ventures. His sustained success has enabled him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle, marked by a well-known residence in Mumbai's Juhu area and an impressive collection of premium cars. His financial standing reflects his long-standing relevance in the entertainment industry.

Critics often cite several of Kapoor's performances as milestones in his career. His intense role in Tezaab earned him a Filmfare Best Actor Award, while Beta further solidified his position as a leading man. His portrayal of Major Jaidev in Pukar brought him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Supporting roles in Taal and Dil Dhadakne Do were equally lauded, both earning him Filmfare Best Supporting Actor honours.

Film analysts highlight that Anil Kapoor has adapted seamlessly to changing cinematic trends. His performance in ensemble-driven narratives like Dil Dhadakne Do demonstrated his ability to hold his own among younger stars, proving that his screen presence continues to command attention even in modern storytelling formats.

Exciting Line-up of Upcoming Films

Industry reports indicate that Kapoor remains busier than ever with high-profile projects ahead. He is expected to play a mentor figure in Siddharth Anand's action thriller King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In Alpha, a key film in the YRF Spy Universe, he is set to portray the RAW chief, Colonel Vikrant Kaul. Additionally, Welcome to the Jungle promises large-scale entertainment, further reaffirming that Anil Kapoor's journey in cinema is far from slowing down.