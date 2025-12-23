'I'll Always Protect My Players As Much As I Can', Stokes Reacts To Noosa 'Stag Do' Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Skipper Ben Stokes has come out in defense of his teammates after it was revealed that England's mid-Ashes break in Noosa between the second and third Ashes Tests was allegedly a stag do, causing excessive drinking by some players.

The England Cricket Board is currently investigating claims of the English team's drinking culture after a video of Ben Duckett went viral, appearing to show intoxication.

Stokes has hit back at the viral social media post and 'stag do' rumours, saying his main concern is the wellbeing of his teammates.

“How I handle this moment right now is the most important thing to me. The welfare of everyone in there and probably some certain individuals as well is the most important thing to me right now as England captain," Stokes told reporters at a press conference before the Boxing Day Test, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“This kind of stuff is very, I don't know if close to me is the right wording, but something that I have first hand experience of how it can affect people. And as I said, my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can.

“We have a goal still to try and achieve out here on this trip. It's not gone anywhere near to plan whatsoever," he said.

Stokes continued,“Looking after my players is one of the main things that I need to get out of this because we need to go out there and win two games of cricket.

“I know how this kind of stuff can affect people and as I said, I will always protect my players as much as I possibly can.

“Right here right now, that is my main job as England captain is to ensure that they know that they have my backing because the most important thing to me, sitting here right now, is a group of players who I can get into a best possible state to go out there and try and perform for this country and the remaining of this trip.”

Stokes was quick to shut down that line of questioning when asked whether his players had done anything wrong in Noosa.“I've just answered everything there. I've just said I will always continue to support my players,” he said.

“I have a responsibility as captain out on the field to try and win games of cricket but in moments like these I have that other responsibility of making sure that I will always protect my players in a moment where I feel that is necessary," he further said.