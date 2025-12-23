Christmas 2025: Top 50 Wishes, Whatsapp Gifs, Images, To Share With Friends And Family

MENAFN - Live Mint)Christmas is a Christian festival which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. However, the festive spirit for this festival runs beyond one religion.

From carol singing to sparkling lights, beautifully adorned Christmas trees, and festive celebrations, the holiday cheer is in full swing around the world.

As the spirit of Christmas fills the air, here's a collection of heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp GIFs, and images to share with your loved ones for a joyful Christmas 2025:



May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives.

Jesus is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas 2025!

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.

May your Christmas sparkle like the star on top of the tree, and you remain happy throughout the year. Happy Christmas!

May your day remain as sweet as a candy cane, and as magical as a snowy winter's night. Merry Christmas!

This Christmas, may your home be filled with laughter, and your heart with love. Merry Christmas my friend.

May your life remain filled with blessings that last all year round. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous holiday!

Deck the halls with happiness and fill your stockings with dreams come true! Santa Claus will bring you the best gift of your life to celebrate the festival with full spirit.

May this Christmas be a celebration of love and light for you and your family. Merry Christmas!

Let the spirit of Christmas guide your heart to kindness, your mind to peace, and your soul to joy. Happy Christmas! May you find beauty and blessings in every moment of this magical season. Merry Christmas!