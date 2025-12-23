JAIN University's 15Th Convocation Celebrates 20,904 Graduates With HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura As Chief Guest

MENAFN - GetNews)



HRH Queen Mariam inspired 20,904 graduates at JAIN University's 15th Convocation, urging them to redefine wealth through distribution and service. She honored Chairman Chenraj Roychand for his vision and celebrated the "Education for Humanity" program. The event also featured the knighting of Dr. Easwaran Iyer and Dr. Santosh Kumar for their dedication to education.

In a monumental celebration of academic excellence and global leadership, HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH) and member of the Sultanate of Maguindanao, served as the Chief Guest at the 15th Convocation of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) in Bangalore.

The ceremony saw a record-breaking 20,904 graduates receive their degrees, marking one of the largest academic gatherings in the institution's history. Queen Mariam arrived directly from the 8th WCH Royal Summit in Bali to address the sea of graduates, faculty, and distinguished families.







A Visionary Partnership for Global Education: The convocation highlighted the profound partnership between WCH and JAIN University. Through the Education for Humanity Program, JAIN has helped WCH award higher education scholarships to hundreds of students from Africa and Asia. Queen Mariam offered her deepest gratitude to the Chairman, Mr. Chenraj Roychand, whose compassion made this collaboration possible. Looking forward, the Queen announced an ambitious goal for 2026: to award more than 1,000 scholarships globally in hand-in-hand collaboration with the university.

The Three Pillars of Action: In her keynote address, Queen Mariam challenged the graduates to view their degrees as "passports" to their destiny. She outlined three crucial lessons for the Class of 2025:



Pillar 1: Redefining Wealth: She urged students to measure success not by accumulation, but by distribution and empowerment. "Your wealth, your time, and your talent must be invested in building sustainable futures," she stated.

Pillar 2: The Power of 'WE': Emphasizing that global challenges like poverty and climate change require coalitions, she challenged graduates to be bridge-builders. "Leadership is about making the people around you better, and that requires constant collaboration," the Queen noted. Pillar 3: The Call to Purpose: Reflecting on her royal role, she reminded the graduates that their knowledge is a tool for innovation that must have a long-term, sacred purpose. "When you are seventy years old, you won't remember the number in your bank account; you will remember the number of lives you changed," she remarked.







Honoring Knights of Education During the event, Queen Mariam also led a standing ovation for Dr. Easwaran Iyer and Dr. Santosh Kumar, who were recently knighted as Knights of the Royal Maharlika for their tireless dedication to education.

Queen Mariam concluded her address with a final charge to the graduates: "Be brave, be authentic, and remember the power of 'We.' Go out there and use your passport to find your destiny! The world is waiting for your genius".





