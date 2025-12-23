Parkside Dental PC Welcomes New Patients From New Brighton And Fridley

MENAFN - GetNews)



The dental practice is opening its doors to individuals and families in New Brighton and Fridley, offering a calm approach to oral care supported by modern technology and a wide range of treatment options designed for comfort and long-term dental health.

Parkside Dental PC is now welcoming new patients from New Brighton and nearby Fridley, MN, providing expanded access to dental care in a setting designed to feel approachable and reassuring. The practice focuses on creating positive experiences for patients of all ages, especially those who may feel uneasy about visiting the dentist. With a strong emphasis on comfort, clear communication, and thoughtful care, the office aims to serve as a trusted option for residents seeking consistent dental support close to home.

Patients visiting the practice have access to a broad scope of dental services that address both routine needs and more involved concerns. General and family dentistry form the foundation of care, with preventive visits, exams, and cleanings helping patients maintain healthy smiles over time. Cosmetic dentistry options are also available for those interested in improving the appearance of their teeth, alongside restorative treatments that support function and oral health. Services include dental implants, Invisalign clear aligners, crowns, bridges, root canal treatment, and care for gum disease.

A gentle approach is central to the patient experience at Parkside Dental PC. Sedation options are available for individuals who experience dental anxiety or require longer procedures, helping visits feel more manageable and less stressful. The team places importance on taking time to explain treatment choices and ensuring patients feel comfortable before moving forward with any procedure.







Advanced education and ongoing training play an important role in how care is delivered. Dr. Weber has completed advanced training and residency, bringing a strong clinical background to the practice. That experience supports careful treatment planning and the use of modern dental techniques. The office also utilizes up-to-date technology to improve accuracy, comfort, and efficiency, allowing treatments to be completed with attention to detail and patient ease.

Convenience is another factor for patients in New Brighton and Fridley. The location makes it easier for families and individuals to schedule regular visits without long travel times. For those searching online for a New Brighton dentist, the practice provides helpful information and appointment scheduling through its website at, making it simple to learn more or request a visit.

Parkside Dental PC continues to focus on building lasting relationships with patients by offering consistent, thoughtful dental care in a welcoming environment. New patients are currently being accepted, and appointments can be scheduled by phone or online.

Parkside Dental PC is a dental practice dedicated to providing general, family, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry for patients in New Brighton, Fridley, and surrounding Minnesota communities. Led by Dr. Weber, the practice is committed to comfortable care, modern treatment methods, and supporting long-term oral health for every patient it serves.