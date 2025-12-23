Policereport.Info Launches Connecticut Guide, Simplifying Access To Official Crash Reports

Plymouth, Massachusetts - December 23, 2025 - PoliceReport, the privately operated site that helps people obtain police and accident reports, now covers Connecticut. This new guide provides drivers with step by step instructions for requesting reports across all 185 towns and cities in the state.

“Whether you are driving along I-95 near New Haven or on a quiet road in rural Litchfield County, accidents happen,” said Anthony Paluzzi, founder of PoliceReport.

“Our Connecticut guide removes the confusion about which agency to call and which form to use. We make sure you get the right report without wasting time.”

How Connecticut's Reporting System Works

In Connecticut, crash reports are prepared by the Connecticut State Polic or local police departments. Officers use the PR1 collision report with comprehensive overlay sheets. Reports are digitised, enabling faster retrieval. Processing time typically ranges from three to seven business days, and fees usually fall between eight and twenty dollars.

PoliceReport directs users to the appropriate agency and provides links for online or in person requests. Digital access means most reports can be delivered quickly, though some local departments may still require mail requests.

Inside the Connecticut PR1 Report

The PR1 form is thorough and organised:



It includes sections for date, time, GPS coordinates and severity, along with the type of location (intersection, grade crossing, private property) and town codes.

Driver sections capture names, addresses, license numbers, vehicle details, safety belt use and alcohol test results.

Additional fields record road and environmental conditions, traffic control devices, manner of collision, first harmful event and speed limits.

Occupant tables track seat positions, injury severity, ejection, restraint use and hospital transport for all passengers. Narrative and diagram pages allow officers to describe unique circumstances and draw the crash scene.

Overlay sheets list codes for contributing circumstances, vehicle actions and traffic way character, ensuring consistency across reports.

Why Crash Reports Matter

Official crash reports are essential for insurance claims, court cases and personal records. Insurance companies rely on them to assign fault and determine payouts. Attorneys use them to build legal cases. In Connecticut, where winters and wet roads can complicate collisions, accurate reporting ensures a fair outcome.

How PoliceReport Helps

Determine the correct agency – By entering the city or ZIP code, users learn whether their report is handled by the State Police or a local department.

Provide the proper form – The platform links to the PR1 form and overlay sheets and explains which report type (state or municipal) applies.

Guide submissions – Step by step instructions describe how to submit the request online or by mail. Required information includes the crash date and location, names of drivers and the report number.

Clarify fees and timing – Users understand that fees range from eight to twenty dollars and that most reports are ready within three to seven business days.

Nationwide Reach, Local Accuracy

While this announcement focuses on Connecticut, PoliceReport offers guides for every state. The site updates its instructions whenever agencies change forms or procedures. From New England to the West Coast, drivers trust PoliceReport to deliver accurate information quickly.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a privately owned website that provides free information on obtaining official police and accident reports nationwide. The platform offers simple instructions, secure online request tools and customer support. PoliceReport is not a government agency. For more details, visit





