Book Publicist Scott Lorenz Featured On Book Spectrum With Chris Cordani

MENAFN - GetNews) Insightful Conversation on Book Marketing and the Journey Behind the Pages.

Plymouth, MI, USA - December 24, 2025 - Author and book marketing strategist Scott Lorenz recently sat down with Chris Cordani, host of the acclaimed podcast Book Spectrum, for an engaging discussion about Lorenz's latest book and the evolving world of book promotion.







During the interview, Lorenz shared candid insights on what it takes to stand out in today's crowded marketplace. "Authors often think writing the book is the hard part," Lorenz said. "But getting that book into readers' hands is where the real challenge begins. Marketing isn't optional, it's essential."

Cordani praised Lorenz's practical approach to helping authors succeed: "Scott brings clarity to a topic that overwhelms so many writers. His strategies aren't just theory-they're actionable steps that work. This conversation is a must-listen for anyone serious about publishing."

The full interview is available on Book Spectrum across all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more. Listeners can expect a deep dive into proven marketing tactics, common pitfalls, and Lorenz's personal journey in the literary world.

For more information and updates, visit or follow Scott Lorenz on twitter @aBookPublicist.

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Book Marketing, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Book Marketing at or contact Lorenz at... or 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist. Want help titling a book? Check out Scott Lorenz's new award-winning, bestselling book: Book Title Generator - A Proven System in Naming Your Book ( ).

About Chris Cordani

Chris Cordani is the creator and host of Book Spectrum, a podcast inspired by his lifelong love of reading. A veteran broadcaster, Chris has produced and hosted numerous programs, including the internationally syndicated Revenge of the 80s Radio Show, and works with stations across the New York Metro area.

Beyond hosting, Chris develops content, authors books, and interviews leaders and celebrities from entertainment, business, politics, sports, and history. He also consults and produces for podcasters, helping them improve content, production quality, and audience reach.

His expertise spans digital editing, voice work, copywriting, and media partnerships, making him a trusted voice in broadcasting and podcasting. Visit .