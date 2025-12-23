Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ramaco Resources, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2025-12-23 05:15:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ramaco Resources, Inc., (“Ramaco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco's rare earth's project, Brook Mine, was a "hoax" and that the Company had "manipulated key data" to make Brook Mine "appear profitable to investors."

On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $3.81, or 9.5%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


