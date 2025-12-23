Ramaco Resources, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco's rare earth's project, Brook Mine, was a "hoax" and that the Company had "manipulated key data" to make Brook Mine "appear profitable to investors."
On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $3.81, or 9.5%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
