Attacks On Bangladesh Minorities Worry All Indians: Sudhanshu Trivedi

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday expressed deep concern over attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. The remark comes amid protests that were staged across India over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The purpose of the protest is to push for action against the tragic mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 over an alleged claim of blasphemy.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Trivedi said the situation in Bangladesh had "worried all Indians" and claimed that Hindus were being specifically targeted. "The continuous attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh have certainly worried all Indians. The targeted attacks on the Hindu community have deeply hurt and angered Hindus within India as well, leading to peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country."

BJP MP slams INDIA bloc's 'indifference'

The BJP MP alleged that the INDIA bloc was indifferent to these concerns and accused it of being hostile towards Sanatan Dharma. "It is very unfortunate that the INDIA alliance, which seems to have adopted the eradication of Sanatan Dharma as its ideal, has remained silent on these issues," he said.

Trivedi condemns West Bengal govt, draws parallels with Bangladesh

Trivedi further condemned the action taken by the West Bengal government and police against protests by Hindu organisations in the state. "We strongly condemn and denounce the brutal action taken by the West Bengal government and the West Bengal police against the peaceful protests by Hindu organisations in West Bengal today," he said.

Targeting senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, Trivedi alleged that his remarks and the state government's policies reflected a pattern of appeasement politics. "Firhad Hakim called one constituency a mini-Pakistan; then, under the Trinamool Congress rule, many mini-Pakistans are being created in West Bengal."

Drawing a comparison between the situation in Bangladesh and West Bengal, the BJP MP alleged targeted actions against Hindus. "It appears that if Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh is carrying out targeted violence against Hindus, then the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is carrying out targeted actions against Hindus," Trivedi said.

"Just as in Bangladesh, Hindus are being targeted under the guise of political circumstances; similarly, in West Bengal, targeted violence is being perpetrated against Hindus under the pretext of some issue or another," he added.

Suvendu Adhikari also condemns lynching

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari also condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling it a "shameful act" by the Yunus government. The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said that not only organisations but also many common people are protesting against the incident in Bangladesh. (ANI)

