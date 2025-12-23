Ashes 2025: Ben Duckett Appears Drunk In Viral Video Amid England's Noosa Break Controversy (WATCH)

England opener Ben Duckett has been pushed into the centre of the storm after video of him in an intoxicated state went viral on social media amid the controversy surrounding the Ben Stokes-led squad's trip to Noosa in Queensland for a short mid-series Ashes 2025 break, leaving fans and critics questioning the team's conduct during the break.

After an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the Pink-Ball Test, trailing the five-match Ashes series 0-2, head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes and other England players travelled to Noosa for a six-day break, engaging in fun activities and socialising as part of recovery, recharge, and regroup ahead of the third Test at the Adelaide Oval.

However, following the Ashes 2025 series defeat after an 82-run loss to Australia in Adelaide, reports emerged that England players had engaged in 'excessive' drinking or a 'stag do' during the mid-tour break in Noosa, prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to launch an investigation into the claims, as confirmed by its managing director, Rob Key.

Key stated that the reports of players 'drinking excessively' were true, it is unacceptable, and the board would look into what happened during the break.

Ben Duckett's Viral Video Sparks Controversy

As a trip to Noosa for the mid-series Ashes 2025 break has put England in the spotlight, Ben Duckett's viral video has further intensified scrutiny on the team's discipline and raised questions about player conduct off the field. Duckett was also part of the England squad that travelled to an affluent resort in Queensland.

In a video that grabbed the attention of the netizens on social media, Duckett appeared to be in an intoxicated state and confused in the footage. The person, who was behind the camera, asked the England opener about his way back to the team hotel and even offered to book an Uber for him, teasing that the cab would take him 'to the nets' while mocking England's poor Ashes series.

Ben Duckett was heard responding with a profane remark, calling the supporter a“p***k” as he appeared unable to find his way back to the team's hotel, apparently during the night.

The fresh video of Ben Duckett, who appeared to be in a drunken state, added fuel to the ongoing controversy, intensifying criticism over the England players' off-field behaviour during the Noosa break ahead of the third Test in Adelaide, in which the visitors succumbed to an 82-run defeat and ended their hopes of reclaiming their Ashes after a decade.

England head coach Brendon McCullum, who planned the trip, stated that the squad's trip to Noosa was a planned break for the players to reset and regroup amid a long schedule tour of Australia.

ECB Establishing the Facts over Duckett's Viral Video

The viral video of Ben Duckett reached the England and Wales Cricket Board, who are well aware of its circulation on social media and have confirmed that they are 'establishing the facts', reviewing the footage, and investigating whether any player conduct rules were breached during the Noosa break.

“We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance,” an ECB spokesperson said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts," he added.

With the Ashes 2025 series defeat, England's Noosa break controversy has only deepened scrutiny on the team's off-field culture, leaving the ECB under pressure to ensure accountability and restore discipline ahead of future tours. Moreover, the Ben Stokes-led side's preparation for the Australia tour has been under sharp criticism, with a former England captain slamming the side for skipping the Pink-Ball warmup ahead of the Brisbane Test.

Heading into the final Two Tests, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the fifth and final match of the Ashes 2025 in Sydney, England, will be under immense scrutiny as they look to salvage pride after losing the series.

How Netizens Reacted to Duckett's Video

Ben Duckett's video not only went viral on social media but also sparked online reactions, as fans and cricket enthusiasts raised serious questions about the players' off-field behaviour during important assignments.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts criticised Ben Duckett and the England team for their lack of professionalism, especially since the side was trailing 0-2 in the Ashes series, while others argued that players' private moments should not be sensationalised or used to publicly shame them.

In the ongoing Ashes series, Ben Duckett has had his worst outing so far, amassing 97 runs at an average of 16.16 in six innings across three matches.