MP Electoral Roll: Over 8.6 Lakh 'Unmapped' Voters To Face Scrutiny

Over 8.6 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh have been marked as 'unmapped' by the Election Commission in the state, as their names exist in the latest 2024 electoral list, but not in the 2003 list used as a reference point for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The electors have been included in the draft SIR list released on Tuesday, and they will receive notices to present their relevant documents to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant EROs, who will determine the voter's claim of being included in the list.

Over 42 Lakh Voters Deleted from MP Electoral Roll

While the Election Commission in the state has deleted 42,74,160 voters, or 7.45 per cent of the total electors from the list, 8,65,831 voters marked as 'unmapped' have been included in the list, according to the Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon. Out of the more than 42 lakh deleted voters, 8.46 lakh were found dead, 8.42 lakh were absent, 22.78 lakh had shifted elsewhere, 2.76 lakh were already enrolled (in multiple places), and 29000 others were also removed, the MP CEO said. After the removal, the MP elector list has come down to, 5,31,31,983, as of December 23, 2025, down from the October 27, 2025 tally of 5,74,06,143 voters.

Verification Process and Timeline for Claims

"Approximately 8,65,831 voters are unmapped but included in the total of 5,31,31,983 voters. These voters will receive notices and must present the relevant documents to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO. They will determine whether the voter's claim is valid," said CEO Ram Pratap Singh Jadon.

The electoral officer added that if any voter has an objection, or claims to include to include their name in the list, they may submit the claim or appeal from December 23, up to January 22. All such claims and objections will be resolved by February 14, 2026. Thereafter, the final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026.

Part of Nationwide Voter Roll Update

The SIR in Madhya Pradesh is part of a nationwide exercise to update the voter rolls across 12 total states in the country. The first phase of SIR happened in Bihar. The exercise has covered Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal too.

