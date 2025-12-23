Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India Season 5 Judge's Education, Start-Ups And Other Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters' Union and Tetr College of Business, has joined Shark Tank India Season 5 as one of its new judges. Known for his work in building student-led startups and alternative business education models, Mittal brings a strong focus on early-stage entrepreneurship to the show.

Shark Tank India has emerged as one of the country's most influential platforms for founders, offering entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their ideas, secure funding and receive mentorship from leading investors. Mittal's entry signals a sharper emphasis on student founders and first-time entrepreneurs building companies at a young age.

Building India's Student Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Over the past few years, Pratham Mittal has played a key role in shaping India's campus entrepreneurship culture through Masters' Union. Entrepreneurship is a core pillar at the institution, with more than 35 students launching startups in the past year alone.

Student ventures backed by the Masters' Union Investment Fund received ₹1.36 crore in grants, generated ₹4.32 crore in projected annualised recurring revenue, and benefited from 4,500+ hours of personalised mentorship. Several of these student-led startups have gone on to pitch at advanced stages of Shark Tank India, including reaching finalist rounds.

| 33,000% in 4 yrs! Aman Gupta's Shark Tank bhujiya chips bet pays off Global Expansion Through Tetr College

Mittal has extended this founder-first approach globally through Tetr College of Business, a four-year undergraduate programme where building a venture is a core academic requirement. Students at Tetr build companies across seven countries, gaining hands-on exposure to multiple markets while scaling real businesses as part of their degree.

Tetr's student body includes over 200 students from more than 50 countries, selected through a highly competitive 2.6% acceptance rate. The college recently raised $18 million in funding from leading education-focused investors Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments, further strengthening its global ambitions.

From Classrooms To Real Markets

Across both Masters' Union and Tetr College, students are encouraged to move beyond ideation to execution. With access to mentorship, institutional backing and early-stage capital, student founders are able to test ideas, generate revenue and scale ventures while still in college - reflecting a broader shift towards entrepreneurship as a viable early-career pathway.

| Namita Thapar advises 70-hour work week employees against marriage and children

Reacting to his new role on Shark Tank India, Pratham Mittal said the show has become a powerful launchpad for young entrepreneurs.“Shark Tank has emerged as one of the most influential platforms for entrepreneurship in India, giving early-stage founders the opportunity to showcase their ideas, gain mentorship, and access resources that can help turn concepts into scalable businesses,” he said, adding that he looks forward to engaging with students and young founders who are“starting early and building with purpose”.

With his background rooted in student entrepreneurship and venture-building education, Mittal's presence on Shark Tank India Season 5 is expected to resonate strongly with India's next generation of founders.

| Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar slams Sridhar Vembu's 'marry in your 20s' advice Education

According to Pratham Mittal's LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling at The Doon School before going on to study International Relations and Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has also been associated with the University of Pennsylvania.