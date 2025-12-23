Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening Of The Cove Amenity Center At Regency At Waterset In Apollo Beach, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resort-style amenities for new 55+ active adult community now open daily for tours

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of The Cove Amenity Center at Regency at Waterset, an exclusive 55+ active-adult community located in the vibrant South Shore area of Apollo Beach, Florida. The Cove is now open and available for daily tours at 5561 Freestone Circle in Apollo Beach.









Offering resort-style amenities designed exclusively for Regency residents, The Cove amenity center includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, a social room, and an on-site Lifestyle Director organizing planned events throughout the year. This private amenity center offers residents recreational opportunities and spaces to relax and connect with friends, family, and neighbors. With more than 12 miles of scenic walking and fitness trails winding through the community, Regency at Waterset offers an unparalleled active lifestyle in a coastal Florida setting.





"The opening of The Cove marks an exciting milestone for Regency at Waterset, providing our 55+ residents with a new level of luxury and convenience," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. "We are thrilled to showcase this stunning amenity center, which underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional lifestyle for our active adult home shoppers."

Regency at Waterset features three collections of low-maintenance single-family homes and villa-style duet residences with distinctive architecture and premium options. Homes range in size from approximately 1,600 to over 2,500 square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms. Each home is designed with open floor plans, luxurious finishes, and options to create a space that reflects individual style and preferences. Pricing starts from the mid-$300,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. For home shoppers wanting to move sooner, quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home and start enjoying the amenities and Regency lifestyle right away.