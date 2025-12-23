Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

2025-12-23 03:15:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:54 AM EST - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.: Has entered into an arrangement agreement with an entity affiliated with Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. and Gestion Claude Bigras Inc., pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Company (other than those beneficially owned by Birch Hill) for $36.60 in cash per share, subject to customary closing conditions T.GDI shares T are trading up $6.98 at $36.20.

Baystreet.ca

