Nathan Kilah
- Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
Nathan completed his BSc Hons in 2003 at the University of Queensland, and his PhD in 2008 at the Australian National University. He was awarded a Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 Science Research Fellowship (2008-2010) at the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) and was subsequently awarded an Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellowship (2011-2013) at the Philipps-Universität Marburg (Germany). He commenced as Lecturer in Synthetic Chemistry at the University of Tasmania in 2013, and has previously completed a Discovery Early Career Researcher Award Fellowship (2015-2018). He is passionate about expanding the understanding of chemistry in the wider community, particularly around chemical safety in our daily lives.Experience
- 2013–present Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
- 2008 Australian National University, PhD in Chemistry
