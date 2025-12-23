Zelensky To Von Der Leyen: Current Talks Could Fundamentally Alter Situation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I had a very warm and good conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I am grateful for all the support, assistance, and maximum engagement not only this year, but from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion,” Zelensky said.

He recalled that last week the European Council adopted a decision on €90 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026–2027.

“We highly value the fact that the European Union is supporting Ukraine in such a way at this, in many respects, decisive diplomatic moment. Negotiations are currently ongoing that can fundamentally alter the situation, and it is essential to ensure the right pressure on Russia for the sake of peace – joint pressure from all partners,” the President emphasized.

According to Zelensky, the conversation also focused on the importance of supporting Ukraine's resilience and strengthening its positions at the negotiating table.

“And although the whole world is already looking ahead to Christmas, we do not stop working for a single day toward our shared goal – achieving peace and guaranteeing security,” the Ukrainian President noted.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine