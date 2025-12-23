Amman Chamber Of Industry, Jordanian American Business Council Sign Mou

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra)- The Amman Chamber of Industry on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordanian American Business Council to strengthen trade relations and deepen links between the business communities of Jordan and the United States, in pursuit of mutual benefits and interests.According to a statement by the chamber, the MoU was signed on behalf of the chamber by board member Ahed Rajabi and on behalf of the council by Rawan Al Hiyari, the council's director and regional adviser.Rajabi said the agreement reflects a firm commitment to joint cooperation between the chamber and the Jordanian American Business Council, aimed at reinforcing, developing and diversifying industrial and commercial economic relations and joint investments between businesspeople in both countries, noting that the United States is among the main markets for Jordanian industrial exports.He added that the chamber seeks to attract foreign investment to Jordan, particularly from the United States. The MoU provides for exchanging trade delegation visits, holding bilateral business meetings in Jordan and the United States, sharing trade information, economic studies and market analyses, and organizing economic forums, trade fairs and workshops.For her part, Al Hiyari said the Jordanian American Business Council is a nonprofit organization registered in the United States and based in Michigan. Under the MoU, digital platforms will be developed to enhance trade and investment opportunities, while the council will serve as a main point of contact with chambers of commerce, business councils and investors in the United States. It will also support Jordanian companies seeking to expand into the US market and design joint training and advisory programs for members of the Amman Chamber of Industry, contributing to a stronger presence for Jordanian products in the US market.The two sides agreed to maintain ongoing cooperation and communication to develop industrial and commercial economic relations and exchange information on new legislation and laws regulating economic activity, as well as updated regulations, instructions and procedures in both countries.Jordanian exports to the United States reached $3 billion in 2024, while Jordan's imports from the United States exceeded $2 billion during the same year.