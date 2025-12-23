Blood Screening Market To Reach USD 4.86 Billion By 2030, Supported By Safety Standards And Expanded Diagnostic Use

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on blood screening market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the blood screening market is valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2030 at an 8.42% CAGR, reflecting steady blood screening market growth over the forecast period. The market continues to gain attention due to the essential role of blood testing in ensuring transfusion safety and supporting public health systems worldwide. Blood screening is widely used to detect infectious diseases and other conditions in donated blood before it is supplied for transfusion or further processing.

The blood screening market analysis highlights consistent demand from hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories. Rising awareness of transfusion safety, increasing blood donation programs, and regulatory focus on screening protocols are supporting market expansion. Public and private healthcare providers are emphasizing screening accuracy and compliance, which contributes to the sustained blood screening market share across multiple regions.

Market Trends

Growing Focus on Transfusion Safety

One of the key blood screening market trends is the increasing focus on preventing transfusion-transmitted infections. Healthcare authorities and blood banks are strengthening screening requirements to ensure that donated blood meets safety standards. This focus has encouraged routine screening for infectious agents and improved quality control practices across blood collection centers.

Expansion of Blood Donation Programs

Another notable trend in the blood screening market is the expansion of voluntary blood donation initiatives. Governments and non-profit organizations are promoting donation drives to address blood shortages. As donation volumes increase, the need for reliable and efficient screening processes also rises, supporting steady demand for blood screening tests and related systems.

Adoption of Automated Screening Systems

Automation is becoming more common within the blood screening market. Laboratories are adopting automated and semi-automated platforms to improve workflow efficiency and reduce manual errors. This trend supports consistent testing outcomes and helps facilities manage higher testing volumes without compromising accuracy.

Regulatory Emphasis on Quality and Compliance

Regulatory oversight remains an important factor influencing blood screening market growth. Authorities across regions are enforcing strict guidelines related to donor testing and reporting. Compliance with these standards encourages healthcare facilities to invest in validated screening solutions, reinforcing the role of standardized testing in routine operations.

Market Segmentation

The blood screening market segmentation reflects the diverse applications and end-user requirements across healthcare settings. Market segmentation helps stakeholders understand demand patterns and identify areas of opportunity within the blood screening market size.

By Product

Reagents & Kits

NAT Reagents and Kits

Immunoassay Reagents and Kits

Other Reagents and Kits (WB, Rapid Tests)

Instruments

Automated NAT Systems

Immunoassay Analysers (ELISA / CLIA)

Point-of-Care Molecular Devices

Software & Services

By Technology

Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT)

Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

Immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescent / Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA / EIA)

Rapid Tests (Lateral-Flow Assays)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Western Blotting

Emerging Point-of-Care Molecular Tests

By Screening Target

Infectious Disease Panels

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

Emerging Pathogens (Zika, West Nile Virus, Dengue)

Blood Group Typing

Rare Antigen Genotyping

By End-User

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Plasma Fractionation Centres

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players

The blood screening market features a mix of global and regional companies offering testing kits, instruments, and related solutions. Key players focus on expanding their product portfolios to address different screening needs and regulatory requirements. Companies in the blood screening market analysis are also strengthening partnerships with healthcare providers and blood banks to enhance distribution and service support.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Conclusion

The blood screening market continues to play a critical role in global healthcare by supporting safe blood transfusion practices and disease prevention efforts. Consistent demand from blood banks, hospitals, and laboratories underpins steady blood screening market growth. The emphasis on donor safety, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance remains central to market development.

Looking ahead, the blood screening market trends indicate continued reliance on established screening technologies alongside gradual improvements in automation and workflow efficiency. As healthcare systems focus on strengthening transfusion safety and diagnostic accuracy, the blood screening market size is expected to maintain a stable growth path. Overall, the blood screening market analysis points to sustained demand driven by essential healthcare needs, making it a vital segment within the broader diagnostics landscape.

Industry Related Reports:

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Instruments and Consumables), Technology (Serology, Nucleic Acid Tests, and More), Application (Disease Screening and Blood Group Typing), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and More), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Global Blood Testing Market: The Blood Testing Market report segments the industry into By Type (Glucose Testing, Lipid Panel Testing, Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing, Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) Testing, and more.), By Methods (Manual Blood Testing, Automated Blood Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and more.), and Geography (North America, Europe, and more.)

Blood Lancet Market: The Blood Lancet Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Safety Lancets, Standard/Personal-use Lancets), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Others), Application (Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...