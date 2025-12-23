403
TATA.Ev Surpasses 250,000 EV Sales, Reaffirms Leadership In India's Electric Mobility Charge
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 23, 2025: Tata Motors today marked a defining milestone in India's electric mobility journey, with over 250,000 TATA vehicles plying on road, affirming its position as the pioneer and market leader in India's growing electric passenger vehicle segment.
This milestone comes at a time when electric mobility is moving decisively from the fringes to the mainstream of India's automotive market, an evolution Tata Motors has played the central role in shaping. Since launching its first mainstream electric car, the Nexon, in 2020, TATA has consistently led the market and its evolution, with the Nexon serving as the spearhead of this transformation and becoming the first electric vehicle in India to cross 100,000 cumulative sales.
Today, Tata Motors commands a dominant share, accounting for nearly two-thirds (66%) of all electric passenger vehicles sold in India, a testament to its vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to sustainable nation-building. With India's largest EV portfolio for personal mobility - Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Harrier, along with the XPRES-T EV for the fleet segment, its offerings span every major body style and price point ensuring electric mobility is accessible to all.
Celebrating these accomplishments, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "Crossing 250,000 EV sales reflects how electric mobility is fast becoming part of everyday Indian life. Our customers are driving more, travelling farther, and increasingly trusting EVs as their only cars. Our EV journey which began in 2018, was never about leading alone but about building the ecosystem to enable India's transition to clean mobility. This progress is the outcome of the government's forward-thinking policies, the steadfast support of our supplier partners and charging infrastructure providers and above all, the trust and enthusiasm of TATA customers. As EV adoption accelerates, our commitment remains clear: to mainstream electric mobility by making it accessible across segments, strengthening the ecosystem, and investing in India-first technology and localization. This is how we will continue to lead India's growing EV market."
Powering EVs with Unmatched Charging Infrastructure
Tata Motors is powering India's EV revolution with an unmatched ecosystem. TATA already has over 2 lakh charging points in its network through a combination of home charging, community charging and public charging through partner CPOs. TATA's charging aggregator provides the most comprehensive coverage of public chargers with over 20,000 enrolled charging points. It also has the largest network of superfast chargers, with 100 MegaCharging Hubs already live across key corridors of the country with up to 16 charging points and 120kW+ charging speeds.
Boldly Localising India's EV Ecosystem
The TATA ecosystem features the largest network of EV service outlets nationwide, with ~1,500 bays dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles across the country. Supporting this extensive reach are more than 5,000 specially trained EV technicians, ensuring expert care for every TATA vehicle.
Alongside a deep network of suppliers for key EV components and partnerships for battery recycling, TATA has taken bold strides to localize the EV value chain, starting with the heart of every electric vehicle - the HV battery pack and Battery Management Systems - developed in close collaboration with other Tata Group companies. The drive to deepen localization accelerated as a broader network of key vendor partners came together to localize power electronics, wiring harnesses, and thermal management systems, building a resilient, India-focused supply base. This cohesive effort ensures that every TATA vehicle is built with over 50% locally manufactured content, reinforcing the 'Make in India' vision by delivering cost competitiveness and significantly reducing import dependence.
The next wave from TATA
Building on its pioneering role in India's electric mobility transformation, Tata Motors is now entering the next phase of growth with a clear focus on scale, mainstreaming and sustaining leadership.
Upcoming EV launches:
CY26: Sierra and new Punch
CY26 (end of year): Avinya range of premium luxury EVs
By FY30: Five new EV nameplates including Sierra & Avinya supported by multiple updates and refreshes across the portfolio
Scaling up Charging Infra
Next-gen Charging: Customer expectations shift from charging access to super-fast, reliable charging
By CY27: 400,000 charge points including over 30,000 public fast chargers through TATA Open Collaboration framework.
By 2030: 1 million charge points and 100,000 public charge points via TATA Open Collaboration
Broader Service, Greener Secondâ€'Life
Expanding Service Network: India's widest EV service network with dedicated EV bays and battery repair centres
Second Owner Comfort: Peace of mind with battery health check and refurbishment service
Enabling Circular Economy: Reusing EV batteries in energy-storage applications
Localization for Greater Self-Reliance
Next Big Leap: Sourcing locally produced HV battery cells from Agratas' upcoming gigafactory in Sanand
Strengthening Supply Security & EV Self-Sufficiency: Bold initiatives from TATA provide a ready footboard for other industry players to onboard, accelerating India's transition to true EV independence and reinforce TATA's leadership in electric mobility.
