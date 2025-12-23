Down To 80Kmph: Speed Limit To Reduce On Key Ras Al Khaimah Road From January 2026

Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah are being advised to slow down after police announced a reduction in the speed limit on a major arterial road as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police said the speed limit on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Street (E18), covering the stretch from the Applied Technology Schools to Al Kharran Roundabout, has been reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h. The new limit will come into effect from the beginning of next month, with radar enforcement set at 101 km/h.

The E18 is considered one of the emirate's most vital roads, carrying a high volume of daily traffic and serving as a key link between Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates. It also passes through several residential and commercial areas, making traffic management and speed control essential to ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Police said the decision followed detailed traffic and safety assessments of the road, taking into account vehicle density, surrounding land use, and accident data.

Authorities stressed that reducing speed limits on busy corridors is one of the most effective measures to lower the severity of accidents and improve overall road safety.

Commenting on the decision, Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the move reflects the force's commitment to protecting lives and promoting safer mobility.

“This decision is part of our continuous efforts to enhance traffic safety and reduce accidents on vital roads across the emirate,” he said.“Shaikh Saqr bin Mohammed Street experiences heavy daily traffic and passes through populated residential and commercial zones. Reducing the speed limit will help minimise risks, improve traffic flow, and provide a safer environment for all road users.”

Brigadier Al Naqbi urged motorists to comply fully with the updated speed limit and remain attentive to road signs and traffic instructions, noting that adherence plays a key role in achieving the intended safety objectives.

“Drivers' cooperation is essential to the success of these measures,” he added.“Respecting speed limits not only helps avoid violations and fines but, more importantly, contributes to saving lives and protecting the community.”

Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that speed cameras along the affected stretch will be adjusted in line with the new limit once it comes into force. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time if needed.

Authorities reiterated that public safety remains their top priority and said similar traffic measures may be introduced on other roads following continuous monitoring and evaluation, as part of a broader strategy to improve road safety across the emirate.