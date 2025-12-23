Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EUR/USD Forex Signal 23/12: Weakly Bullish (Chart)

EUR/USD Forex Signal 23/12: Weakly Bullish (Chart)


2025-12-23 02:10:56
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 10th December was not triggered.

Today's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.

Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only Trade Ideas
  • Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1800, $1.1821, or $1.1845.
  • Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.
  • Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit.
  • Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Long Trade Ideas
  • Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1769, $1.1746, or $1.1703.
  • Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.
  • Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit.
  • Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Analysis

In my previous EUR/USD analysis published on 10th December, I thought that the EUR/USD currency pair was likely to rise over the short term, with $1.1664 being the breakout to watch out for before going long.

This was an accurate call and potentially profitable, but unfortunately the strong bullish breakout did not happen until later in the day, after the London Close.

Turning to the picture now, technically the chart looks flat to weakly bullish.

The price remains within a wide consolidation zone between $1.1700 and $1.1800 on relatively low historical volatility. The bullish bias comes from the higher lows and the way the new support levels are holding, most currently at $1.1669. Provided this level holds, I would take a weakly bullish bias.

A break above $1.1800 would be a more dramatically bullish development.

I would not take any trades until the price reaches $1.1800, which could be a pivotal point to trigger either a long or short trade, depending upon how the price behaves when it reaches that round number.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 100 Forex brokers worth checking out.

MENAFN23122025000131011023ID1110518482



Daily Forex

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search