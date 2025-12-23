403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 23/12: Weakly Bullish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 10th December was not triggered.Today's EUR/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1800, $1.1821, or $1.1845. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1769, $1.1746, or $1.1703. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
I would not take any trades until the price reaches $1.1800, which could be a pivotal point to trigger either a long or short trade, depending upon how the price behaves when it reaches that round number.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 100 Forex brokers worth checking out.
