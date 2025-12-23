403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 23/12: Bulls Prevail Ahead (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
These numbers came shortly after the Fed delivered its third interest rate cut of the year. It reduced its benchmark rate from between 3.75% and 4% to between 3.50% and 3.75%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe 12-hour timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has rebounded in the past few days, moving from a low of 1.3000 in November to a high of 1.3478 today.It has moved closer to the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level. Also, the pair's 50-period and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have made a bullish crossover pattern.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and other oscillators have continued rising. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.3600, which is along the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
