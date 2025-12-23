403
GBP/USD Forecast 23/12: Takes Advantage Of Weakness (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound has outperformed most of its contemporaries against the US dollar for quite some time. So, if the US dollar starts selling off, the British pound will be one of the bigger winners, I believe.
If we turn around and break down, then I suspect that it will hold up better than many of its contemporaries, as it did during the last major US dollar rally. But you could short it if we were to break down below the 50-day EMA, I believe.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAt that point, we might be looking at 1.32, possibly 1.30. In that scenario, it is likely that other currencies, like the Euro are going to be under serious pressure against the US dollar.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
