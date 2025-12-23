MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The year 2025 is expected to end with a record 130 million air passengers in Brazil, the country's Ministry of Ports and Airports forecasted, based on January–November data from Brazil's civil aviation regulator ANAC's Demand and Supply Report.

Air transport carried more than 117 million passengers in the first 11 months of this year, 9.3% more than the same period in 2024. The number of international passengers grew even more, by 13.6%, reaching 25.8 million. The Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho, said the rise in international numbers reflects the country's growing prominence in the global debate.

“Brazil is back on the world stage with President Lula. We have resumed dialogue with several countries, strengthening our economic and tourism potential,” Costa Filho was quoted as saying in material released by the ministry.

International passengers account for 22% of total air traffic in Brazil. The countries with the largest share are Argentina (4.3 million), the United States (4.2 million), Chile (3.1 million), and Portugal (2.6 million). About 29% of international flights pass through Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo (14.9 million passengers) and 10% through Galeão Airport in Rio de Janeiro (5 million).

Read more:

Brazilian tourism in Morocco grows 48%

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

The post Record number of passengers in Brazilian aviation appeared first on ANBA News Agency.