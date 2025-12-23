Wyden Completes Leadership Transition

Issuer: Wyden / Key word(s): Personnel

Deputy CEO and CFO Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz to become CEO to lead next growth phase Founder and CEO Andy Flury to continue as Chairman of the Board and focus on strategic initiatives, with overall responsibility for product development and technology Zurich, Switzerland – December 23, 2025: Wyden, the leading institutional trading platform for digital assets, announced a long-planned leadership transition. Effective January 1, 2026, Deputy CEO and CFO Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz will become Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Andy Flury, who founded Wyden in 2013 and led the company ever since. Andy Flury will continue his full-time engagement for Wyden in a newly created strategic role with a focus on product development and technology, while continuing as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors remains unchanged. The transition marks Wyden's entry into its next growth phase focused on scaling, international expansion, and deepening its position amongst banks and brokers worldwide. With his extensive experience in managing complex financial organizations and scaling regulated businesses, Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz is well positioned to lead Wyden through this next chapter, while Andy Flury's continued involvement ensures strong continuity in vision, product innovation, and technological leadership. In his role as CFO, Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz was responsible for finance, controlling and compliance, and played a pivotal role in advancing Wyden's financial strategy. Since his appointment as Deputy CEO in fall 2025, he has been increasingly involved in the company's overall strategic direction and operational management. Schimmel Maillet-Contoz brings decades of experience in the international banking and financial services industry, including several C-level and board positions. He has served as CFO of Cembra Money Bank AG, one of Switzerland's leading providers of financial products and services. Additional career milestones include senior roles at Coutts, the British private bank founded in 1692, as well as at Lloyds Banking Group. For Alexis Le Portz, Board Member and representative of Wyden's lead investor Truffle Capital, the transition underscores strong governance and long-term vision:“This step demonstrates robust governance and strategic foresight-a founder who is evolving his role while creating space for a proven internal successor who has been systematically developed and is now assuming leadership. At the same time, Andy will continue to provide important momentum to the company by redefining his responsibilities. This combination of continuity and decisive progress will benefit Wyden and support its continued growth. Andy and Rémy form a strong leadership team that acts in the best interests of the company and provides a solid foundation for the team.” “Developing Wyden from a small start-up into a successful company with more than 60 employees and over 150 institutional clients within just a few years has been-and continues to be-a defining milestone in my life,” says Andy Flury.“Now is the right time to pass the baton and initiate the next phase of growth. Rémy possesses the leadership capabilities required to guide Wyden through successful international expansion and to position our solution as essential infrastructure within the global financial ecosystem.” Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz, Wyden's newly appointed CEO, adds:“The convergence of the established banking sector and the innovative crypto asset market presents tremendous opportunities. I am honored to take on the responsibility of leading Wyden during this pivotal growth phase. Together with our outstanding team, we will establish Wyden as the world's leading standard solution for digital asset trading for banks and brokers.” About Wyden Wyden is the global leader in institutional digital asset trading technology. By covering the entire trade lifecycle and supporting seamless custody, core banking and portfolio management system integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the Wyden platform streamlines digital assets trading. Engineered by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, Wyden offers best-in-class integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. Headquartered in Zurich, Wyden runs several product hubs in Poland and has offices in Singapore and New York. To learn more visit Media contact Wyden Wyden AG

Felix Saible

+41 (0)44 291 14 85 Contacts business press edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Jessica Pommer

+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

