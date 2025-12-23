Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTLC) Unveils Breakthrough Nanomedicine Platform, Expands Everolimus (Afinitor(R" Pipeline



OTLC's Deciparticle(TM) platform reliably formulates diverse hydrophobic drugs-including macrolide mTOR inhibitors, peptides, and polyketides-into uniform, IV-ready nanoparticles.

Current Preclinical PK data show that Sapu003, the intravenous Deciparticle(TM) formulation of Everolimus (Afinitor(R)), cuts down gastrointestinal drug accumulation by up to 67-fold compared to oral dosing. These advancements highlight a quickly expanding immunology and oncology pipeline built on modular, cGMP-ready nanomedicine engineering.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC ) is rapidly emerging as a key player in next-generation drug delivery, with a scalable nanotechnology platform that can transform the paradigms of immunology and oncology treatments. Leveraging Sapu Nano, the company's clinical-stage nanomedicine, it unveiled new data at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (“SABCS”), highlighting that its Deciparticle(TM) platform can package even the toughest, water-resistant drugs into smaller, uniform nanoparticles that are small enough for effective and safe intravenous use (ibn/LxQ7N ).

The platform shows high-level compatibility across different therapeutic categories. All five main macrolide mTOR inhibitors, including temsirolimus, sirolimus, ridaforolimus, Everolimus (Afinitor(R)), and umirolimus, formed stable, monodisperse particles. Tacrolimus, a key drug, also forms stable...

