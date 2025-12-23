Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Highlights Dealer Network Momentum And Strategic Expansion Ahead Of 2026 Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) provided an update on accelerating dealer network momentum, organizational expansion, and product initiatives as it prepares for dealer-led growth in 2026. The company reported increased dealer signings in the fourth quarter of 2025, continued expansion across key U.S. markets, and strategic hires including a vice president of dealer development and a manager of fleet sales to support a refreshed dealer program launching in January 2026. Management noted that dealer growth is being supported by a differentiated product roadmap, including the new Sentinel UTV platform and the MVR HVAC Series of fully enclosed electric vehicles, positioning the company to enhance dealer profitability, strengthen commercialization efforts, and drive sustainable long-term growth.

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

