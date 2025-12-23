Investornewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Positive PEA Results For Condor Gold Project In Ecuador

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Condor gold project in Ecuador, based on a Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The PEA outlined an after-tax NPV (5%) of $522 million and IRR of 29% at base-case metal prices, rising to an after-tax NPV (5%) of $1.56 billion and IRR of 61% at near-spot prices, with a projected 13-year mine life producing payable gold, silver, zinc, and lead, initial capital costs of $292 million, a three-year post-tax payback, and an average life-of-mine all-in sustaining cost of $1,258 per ounce of gold net of by-product credits.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

