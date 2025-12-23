Botcrew To Expand Gravion Robot Use Internationally Following Widespread U.S. Utility-Scale Solar Deployments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BotCrew, a robotics company focused on real-world deployment, announced plans to expand Gravion's deployment beyond the United States, making the platform available in Europe and Australia beginning in 2026, following established use of the platform on utility-scale solar construction projects across the United States.

Utility-scale solar projects operate under demanding conditions, including large geographic footprints, variable terrain, tight schedules, and ongoing pressure on labor availability. Construction teams are required to maintain productivity even when sites are muddy, uneven, or still under development-realities that create daily operational challenges for traditional equipment and workflows.

Gravion was developed to operate in exactly these environments. Gravion supports repetitive, time-consuming tasks that occur every day on large solar job sites, including cable pulling, material distribution, maintenance activities, and other support workflows that allow crews to stay focused on critical construction work.

From the beginning, BotCrew made a deliberate decision to build its mechanical systems, electrical architecture, and software entirely in-house. Owning the full stack enables the company to design, test, and iterate the platform as a single integrated system, delivering consistent performance across varied and unpredictable site conditions.

“Utility-scale projects don't happen in controlled environments,” said Andrew Archer, Co-Founder and CEO of BotCrew.“Our customers need equipment that shows up every day and performs consistently, regardless of site conditions. Gravion was built to be a practical, reliable tool crews can depend on as part of their daily operations.”

As solar projects continue to scale in size and complexity, contractors are increasingly seeking technologies that reduce operational friction without adding complexity to the job site. Gravion is positioned to serve as a repeatable, day-to-day asset that integrates into existing construction workflows, helping teams maintain momentum and meet project timelines.

BotCrew continues to deploy and refine Gravion through active field use across the United States and plans to make the platform available in Europe and Australia beginning in 2026, expanding support for large-scale solar construction projects globally.