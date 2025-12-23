Stein Sperling Recognized Among 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers Top Lists

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC is proud to announce that 28 of its attorneys have been selected for the 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers distinction, with an additional 16 attorneys named to the 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, reflecting the firm's depth of legal talent and breadth of experience across practice areas.

Among those recognized, six Stein Sperling attorneys were named to the prestigious 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers Top 100 list, an honor reserved for the highest-ranked attorneys statewide: Julie B. Christopher, David S. De Jong, Matthew J. Pavlides, Karen N. Shapiro, Steven B. Vinick, Monica G. Harms.

In addition, four Stein Sperling attorneys were selected for the 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers Top 50 Women list, recognizing exceptional female attorneys practicing in Maryland: Julie B. Christopher, Ivonne Corsino Lindley, Karen N. Shapiro, Monica G. Harms.

Collectively, these recognitions underscore Stein Sperling's longstanding reputation for excellence and leadership in the legal profession. The firm's attorneys practice across a broad range of legal disciplines, including Business, Commercial Litigation, Construction, Employment, Estates, Trusts & Probate, Family Law, Intellectual Property & Technology, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Tax, and Valuation & Litigation Support.

Super Lawyers selections are determined through a rigorous, multi-phase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only five percent of attorneys statewide are named to the Super Lawyers list each year, with an even smaller percentage earning placement on the Top 100 and Top 50 Women lists. The Rising Stars designation is limited to attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less, and no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in a state receive the Rising Stars honor.

“The Super Lawyers distinction is particularly meaningful because it reflects peer recognition across the legal profession,” said Stein Sperling CEO, Tara Mobley.“We are proud of all of our attorneys who were honored this year, and especially those recognized among the Top 100 and Top 50 Women lists for their exceptional professional achievements.”

About Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC

Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC is a full-service law firm based in Rockville, Maryland, with a legacy of more than 45 years of delivering thoughtful, client-centered legal counsel. Founded in 1978, the firm has earned deep respect throughout the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region for its commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaborative problem-solving across complex legal matters. Stein Sperling attorneys are known for combining practical insights with strategic advocacy to achieve results for individuals, families, and businesses both locally and nationally. More information is available at .

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.